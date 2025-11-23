Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Esteban Ocon 11th, and Oliver Bearman 12th, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, held Saturday night at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Ocon took the start from 13th position on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and slotted into 12th place, before moving into 11th after a problem for Liam Lawson. The Frenchman pitted on lap 27, taking on White hard tires, and emerged in 13th, before overhauling the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. Ocon passed teammate Bearman on track for 11th place and gave chase to the Scuderia Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton for the final point, but fell just 1.2 seconds shy of the seven-time world champion after 50 laps of racing.

Bearman started from 14th on the grid, also on medium tires, and surged up to seventh through a chaotic opening lap. The British rookie was shuffled back down to the lower reaches of the top 10 before pitting on lap 17 for hard tires, emerging in the thick of the midfield fight, before ceding track position to teammate Ocon. Bearman followed the sister VF-25 home to take 12th at the checkered flag.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team maintains eighth place in the Constructors' Championship on 70 points.

Ollie Bearman: "The opening lap was very good and we were up to a really good spot. Unfortunately, after that, we were struggling a little bit with pace and I couldn't really find a rhythm in the car. It was very difficult to drive in the low-speed corners, and although it did get better on the hard compound, I didn't change the aero balance which I would've normally if I had gotten a good read. I was struggling to keep cars behind in the first stint and was making mistakes because the car was difficult. Ultimately, I think the pace was okay, but we also had some graining on the final stint."

Esteban Ocon: "I think there were a lot of positives today. We executed the race well but there wasn't quite enough pace for us to get into the points. We were fighting with Lewis (Hamilton) the whole race really, and I thought what if I did keep him behind more in the first stint, but I was much quicker in the second. It just wasn't enough to get close in the end, probably five more laps were needed. It was unfortunate as it feels like it's been a weekend that hasn't rewarded us, even though there were a lot of positives, but on to the next one."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Obviously, with the lack of running in FP2 and a wet qualifying session, it was a very tricky race to read in terms of tire degradation, but I think we reacted pretty well. We executed a one-stop strategy, and ultimately, it was our qualifying position - not getting everything out of it in Q2 - and a slight lack of pace that meant we finished just outside of the points. It's disappointing, but if we can finish P11 and P12 in a less competitive race, that gives us good motivation for the next two. I'd like to think we'll be more competitive, will qualify better, and have some strong races."