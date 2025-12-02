Mercedes partners with PepsiCo

Mercedes has announced a global partnership with PepsiCo beginning in 2026, bringing together three of its brands - Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos.

The multi-year partnership builds on PepsiCo's existing Formula 1 relationship and marks the first time that three category-leading PepsiCo brands will partner with an F1 team.

Building on Formula 1's growth trajectory and expanding fanbase, the partnership positions PepsiCo at the heart of the sport's global momentum through comprehensive integration across Mercedes operations, from pioneering hydration programs to immersive fan experiences.

The partnership will leverage drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who represent two generations of racing. Russell, established as one of the sport's premier talents, brings proven performance and an authentic connection to fans worldwide. Antonelli, who came to attention with his rise through the ranks to F1, embodies sport's exciting future and next generation of talent.

Through the partnership, fans will see both drivers participate in fan engagement initiatives that showcase the collective strengths of Gatorade, Doritos and Sting - from behind-the-scenes content to fan-focused activations.

"This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo's most iconic brands with the world's most successful Formula 1 team", said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. "Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we're inside the culture of the sport, fuelling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations."

"Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo's into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport," added Toto Wolff. "As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade's expertise in sports science, Sting's youthful energy, and Doritos' cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team's performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world."

"We're delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team," said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. "Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It's a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world."