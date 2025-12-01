Wolff hits out at "brainless" Marko claim

Toto Wolff incensed by Helmut Marko's claim that Kimi Antonelli deliberately allowed Lando Norris to pass him.

On a day of damage limitation, Norris passed the Italian on the penultimate lap, to claim fourth, thereby maintaining a 12 point advantage in the title fight as opposed to 10.

As the McLaren swept past the Mercedes, Max Verstappen's engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase told the Dutch driver: "I am not sure what happened to Antonelli there. It looked like he just pulled over and let Lando through."

It was a view shared by the Sky commentary team also, who cited the fact that McLaren is a customer of Mercedes in terms of its engine supply.

Speaking at race end, Helmut Marko was quick to hit out at Antonelli, claiming that it was "so obvious" that the Briton was "waved through" by the Mercedes driver.

"This is total, utter nonsense that blows my mind," said a clearly angry Wolff, when told of Marko's claim. "We are fighting for second in the constructors' championship, which is important for us.

"Kimi is fighting for a potential third in the race... I mean, how brainless can you be to even say something like this?

"And it annoys me., because I'm annoyed with the race itself, how it went," he admitted. "I'm annoyed with the mistake at the end, I'm annoyed with other mistakes, and then hearing such nonsense blows my mind."

The Austrian revealed that he had sought out Lambiase at race end.

"I spoke to GP," he admitted. "Obviously they were emotional in that moment. "I said to him, 'he just went off, he had a bit of a moment in the previous corner and then less entry speed into the left-hander. It can happen'.

"So, with GP everything is clear," said Wolff. "We cleared the air. He said that he didn't see the situation.

"But why would we do this? Why would we even think about interfering in a driver championship? You really need to check yourself and whether you are seeing ghosts."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Lusail here.