Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today wasn't great for us, from the first stint we just had really bad bouncing and aggressive understeer.

"This would also shift into oversteer in the high speed, which is not what you need to go faster and when you are locked in. Of course, we tried to change a few things on the wheel but it never really worked so that made it quite tricky. We made some other changes after FP1 but it didn't make too much difference in Sprint Qualifying so that is something we need to understand. Tomorrow in the Sprint, with this balance, it will not be a lot of fun and we will need to make some changes going into Qualifying."

Yuki Tsunoda: "So far it has been a clean weekend for me and pretty smooth, there had been no major issues in FP1 and that gave me more confidence going into Sprint Qualifying. It is good that it's been uneventful so far! We have to put it all together, there are three more sessions to go and these are especially important to the Team and Max, both sides of the garage are very focussed and we are all giving our maximum. I am happy with the car but there is still some work to do ahead of tomorrow to find those extra tenths but I am excited."

Hanna Schmitz - Principal Strategy Engineer: "FP1 was a useful practice session for us, we were able to do some good high-fuel running which was helpful ahead of the Sprint tomorrow and the race on Sunday. We also were able to take a look at the Soft tyre on low-fuel which will be beneficial. Sprint Quali, unfortunately, didn't go the way we hoped it would have, so that's something we can learn from for the rest of the weekend. We've got another Qualifying tomorrow to make amends and I think we can still have a positive Sprint. Having the 25-lap enforcement will shake things up a little on Sunday, as ordinarily you'd want to follow a one-stop here, but it will be interesting to see how each team interprets the ruling."