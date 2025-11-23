Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Mercedes

George Russell finished third and Kimi Antonelli fifth in Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Starting P4 and P17 respectively, both drivers gained places to add a solid 25 points to the team's overall count in the battle for P2. George ran a conventional Medium-Hard one-stop; he gained two places on the opening lap but had to cede a position back to the McLaren of Lando Norris in the second stint. He managed his final stint to bring home P3 and his ninth podium of the season.

Kimi meanwhile gained a remarkable 12 places from his P17 starting position with a brilliant drive. He started on the Soft tyre, switched to the Hard tyre at the end of lap two, and ran that to the end. He held off Oscar Piastri on the road whilst running P4 but dropped behind the McLaren due to a five-second time penalty picked up for the minutest of movements before the lights went out. Nevertheless, his pace on significantly older rubber saw him gap both Carlos Sainz and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to take P5.

The team maintains its 32-point advantage over Red Bull Racing for P2 in the Constructors' Championship heading to the penultimate race of the season in Qatar.

George Russell: That was a difficult race, so I'm relieved to have finished P3 and added another podium to our tally. I had an opportunity to put Max under pressure in both stints but doing that hurt the tyre. That was particularly the case on the Hard tyre and made the rest of my race challenging. At one point I thought we were going to have to make another stop but thankfully we had a good gap behind us, and we could manage our pace to the end to take third.

Kimi did an amazing job to finish P4 on the road and P5 in the final classification. Collectively, it's a great result for the team as we come away here with another good bunch of points. Our aim is to hold second in the Constructors' Championship come Abu Dhabi and we now head to Qatar with our advantage intact.

Kimi Antonelli: I am very happy with how our race went this evening. It felt like redemption after yesterday where we were knocked out in Q1. It was a shame that we started so far back as without that, we would have definitely been in the hunt right at the front. That said, we need to be pleased with how we performed today and that we were able to add good points for the team after a difficult qualifying.

Halfway through the race I started to see some graining on the front tyres. That made me a little worried that we would be forced into a second stop and lose the positions we had gained. I was focused on talking to the tyres and just asking them to hold on! Eventually the graining cleaned up and I was able to put some strong laps in and limit the damage of our penalty to take P5.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO: The stopwatch never lies so today seems like a fair result. Many people had labelled us as favourites after winning here last year but we knew that a repeat performance of such dominance was going to be unlikely 12 months on. We come away from here with another good haul of points for the championship though and that is always the aim.

George was pushing early in both stints to try and overtake Verstappen for the lead. That likely asked a lot of the tyre which we suffered with later in the stint. That, coupled with the pace of the McLaren, made it impossible for him to resist Norris but he did a good job to manage his pace to the end and bring home the podium. Kimi meanwhile did a brilliant job to push from P17 all the way to P4 on the road and P5 after the penalty was applied. We can only imagine what he would have done today if he was starting nearer the front. Nevertheless, it was another good performance building on several strong weekends that he has put together recently.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director: We'd hoped that both drivers would be able to move forward from our qualifying positions of P4 and P17 so we can be satisfied with P3 and P5 at the end of the race. George didn't quite have the pace to challenge Verstappen or Norris; his tyres started to drop earlier in the first stint and from that point it was more of a case of guaranteeing the podium. He was managing the tyres but even so, still suffered with some graining but when he pushed on the last two laps, the tyres and the pace improved. We'll go through the data to understand if we were actually making matters worse by doing so much management.

Kimi had a great race considering his start position. We knew starting on the Soft and stopping early was a risk but if the Hard tyre held on to the finish, it was our best chance to get him into good points. We took the opportunity presented by the early Virtual Safety Car and from there he drove brilliantly to keep his tyres in good shape, whilst making some critical overtakes.

There are clearly areas we can improve on from this weekend. We had potential to qualify better, and we need to understand why George was suffering from worse degradation than Kimi, but overall it was a good recovery and a useful haul of points in our fight for P2 in the championship.