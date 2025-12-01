Antonelli: Red Bull issues a statement

Red Bull has issued a statement and Helmut Marko an apology after accusing Kimi Antonelli of allowing Lando Norris to pass him.

On the penultimate lap, the Italian was passed by the McLaren driver to claim fourth, a move which meant Norris retained a 12-point advantage in the championship as opposed to 10.

Max Verstapen's engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase immediately suggested the Italian had given up the place voluntarily, a claim echoed by the {i]Sky broadcast team who helpfully pointed out that Mercedes provides McLaren's engines.

Helmut Marko further stoked the fire, insisting that it was "so obvious" Norris was "waved through" by Antonelli, a comment that angered Toto Wolff who fiercely denied the claims and described Marko as "brainless".

Nonetheless, overnight Antonelli received abuse on social media, and as a result Marko and Red Bull have both clarified the situation.

"I took another close look at the footage," Marko told F1-insider. "The first time, Antonelli could have held his ground a little better," he insisted, referring to Oscar Piastri's move on the youngster in Turn 1. "The second time, it was a driving error and not intentional," he added.

"I'm sorry that Antonelli got so much flak online," Marko continued. "To clarify once again, he didn't let Norris pass on purpose."

In an official statement, Red Bull said:

"Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him are clearly incorrect," it read.

"Replay footage shows Antonelli momentarily losing control of his car, thus allowing Norris to pass him.

"We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse."