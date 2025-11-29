Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon started Saturday's Qatar action with the 19-lap Sprint race - the sixth and final Sprint event held as part of this season's 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Bearman and Ocon finished the race in their respective starting positions of P12 and P15 - both running the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires.

The season finale of the Sprint format ultimately proved to be a processional affair - the race underway shortly after dusk at 17:00 Doha local time. Bearman initially dropped a spot at the start but regained P12 and held position through to the checkered flag - the British rookie successfully holding off the Scuderia Ferrari of Charles Leclerc behind despite being unhappy with the balance of his VF-25. Ocon made a good start and settled into the Sprint, giving chase to the RB of Liam Lawson ahead in P14. The running order remained static with the Frenchman battling degradation in his pursuit of Lawson - Ocon finishing P15.

Saturday evening then saw Ocon and Bearman back on track under the lights to qualify for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix - the three-stage knockout session kicking off at 21:00.

Utilizing two new sets of Red softs, Q1 was a tale of mixed fortunes for Bearman and Ocon. A deleted lap time for track limits blighted Ocon's first stint but he dropped two faster laps on his second set of rubber - his fastest lap of 1:20.864 earning P17 - but bumped up to P16 for Sunday's race after a 5-place grid drop applied to Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Bearman banked a 1:20.548 on his final run in Q1 to capture P7 and a slot in Q2. Bearman duly recorded a quickest lap of 1:20.438 on another new set of the soft compound to finish P13.

Ollie Bearman: "The Sprint was quite uneventful - the race was difficult with the balance that I had. I was struggling quite a lot, and that was getting worse as I went on, so for the last few laps I was really hanging on. We've learned a lot from this race, so we get to fix things for the race tomorrow. Yesterday, we were very uncompetitive in high-speed, so that's really what we need to fix. We made a big step with the car for qualifying, which is positive, I had a much better feeling than I did this time yesterday. Unfortunately, in Q2 I think we chose the wrong approach, I went for two laps at the end, where in hindsight I think the peak of the tire was in that first lap, but I was carrying the extra fuel of the run plan I was doing, so it's fine margins. I'm going to remain open-minded and positive, we made a big step with the car, so I'll look forward to tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a difficult Sprint race. The start was good, but after that, we picked up a lot of degradation and we couldn't really keep up with the car in front, and being in traffic didn't help. We tried to push things to the extreme in terms of set-up for qualifying, we really gave it our best go. It's something we've never done as much to fix it, but we still have the underlying issue where we can't put more front wing into the car, it's still very loose on entry, and I still struggle to brake. I hope there's going to be high degradation in the race, and if that's the case, we can come back through the field and benefit from others, but at the moment, that's our only hope."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "In the Sprint, limitations were actually quite different from what we anticipated from yesterday's Sprint Quali. It also gave us a good indication on what we needed to do for our qualifying set-up. Some areas were better, but there are other problems we still couldn't solve, hence we're still losing lap time in high-speed. It's a shame to miss out on Q3 with Ollie, I don't think we got the finer details right with tire usage on Q2. When the field is so tight, we have to get everything right. Tomorrow, we need to see how we make use of our pace, which I think is better than our qualifying position, but it won't be easy."