Title fight goes down to the wire as Verstappen wins in Qatar

To say that Piastri has rediscovered his mojo is something of an understatement. Quickest in the sole practice session, claims pole for the Sprint and subsequently converts it into a win and then claims pole for the main event.

No wonder teammate Norris looked a little down, as well he might.

Other than his dropped shoulder demeanour in the moments after qualifying, there was the tetchy exchange with Russell in the media pen over his final run. Norris is not a happy bunny.

While the Briton has exuded confidence over the last couple of weekends, he is taking a bit of a battering here in Qatar and Piastri and Verstappen will be keen to take full advantage.

While Russell's title hopes are over - not that they were really ever on - the Mercedes driver owes nobody any favours, indeed while the title fight is getting all the headlines, there is a race win up for grabs just like every other weekend, not forgetting the team standings that decided who gets how much lolly.

More than ever Turn 1 will be vital, not just in ensuring that one gets through it intact, but should Norris lose positions his shoulders are set to drop even further.

Piastri has to go into the race as favourite, and unlike his teammate tends not to wear his heart on his sleeve. Meanwhile there is everybody's favourite pantomime villain, Mad Max.

All that aside however, all Norris has to do this evening is finish second, with Piastri fourth or lower and he's world champion, so a softly, softly approach is the way to go.

A major factor today is tyres, with the 25-laps limit meaning we can expect at least two stops per car, but more of that later.

We saw during the Sprint how difficult it is to overtake here - something which we feel we point out every weekend - therefore the opening lap will be vital and other than the obvious threat from Verstappen, Norris will be under pressure from Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Sainz and Alonso, the Spaniard one of several drivers who likened the track to Monaco in terms of the lack of overtaking opportunities.

Two drivers received black and whites yesterday and track limits are likely to be an issue again today, while it remains to be seen how windy it is.

Pirelli witnessed further cuts on some of the tyre treads yesterday, but fewer than Friday, so hopefully this won't be a factor. If it were to be a factor, there is talk of the Safey Car being deployed or even having the race red-flagged. Hopefully the two pit stops should mitigate this issue, for such a move as a Safety Car or red flag could be perceived as manipulation. As if!

The mediums kept back by the teams lead to the conclusion that most could go for two stints on the yellow tyre. The fastest strategy is with a final stint on the soft, following a pit stop between laps 44-50. The use of the hard at the beginning, or alternatively between two medium stints, would allow the pit stops to be spread out more evenly during the race - but this is theoretically slower than a strategy that uses all three available compounds.

Medium-hard-soft is the second-quickest tactic on paper, with pit stop windows that are identical to the fastest strategy: between laps 19-25 and 46-50, in accordance with the lap limit. If there are no safety cars, the teams are likely to maximise the 25 laps allowed for each set.

Another strategy using all three compounds could be hard-medium-soft, with a shorter final stint to the flag. In short, there are plenty of options on the table.

Everyone has at least two sets of fresh mediums and one of fresh hards available, but none of the big guns have any fresh softs.

Following changes to the set-up of his car overnight Colapinto will start from the pitlane, while Bortoleto drops 5 places due to his grid penalty from last weekend.

The pitlane opens and Hadjar leads the way, followed by Bortoleto, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman.

Last to take their place on the grid are Bearman, Lawson and the Red Bull pair.

Ahead of the formation lap the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30 degrees. There is a strong headwind on the main straight.

All are starting on mediums bar Hulkenberg and Hamilton who are on softs and Albon and Colapinto who are on hards. Fresh rubber all round.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away cleanly.

The grid forms and as Piastri takes his place, those behind him strive until the very last moment to generate more heat into their tyres.

Great starts from Piastri and Verstappen, while Norris suffers wheelspin. Into Turn 1, Piastri leads ahead of Verstappen and Norris with the Mercedes pair side-by-side.

Norris is all over Verstappen but the Dutchman fends him off, as Russell is struggling and loses positions after a major slide in Turn 2.

At the end of Lap 1, Piastri leads Verstappen by 1.3s, Norris is third, ahead of Antonelli, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

Other than Russell, Leclerc has also dropped places, while Hamilton is up three.

Hulkenberg is all over Gasly whose car appears to be very low.

Antonelli is within DRS range of Norris as Tsunoda has his time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 10.

Gasly has been noted for rejoining unsafely after going off at Turn 15 on the first lap.

"I have quite extreme balance shifts," warns Verstappen.

Gasly gets a black and white flag for rejoining unsafely.

A new fastest lap from Verstappen but Piastri responds with a 26.720.

Ocon has been noted for a false start.

Out come the yellows as Hulkenberg goes off at Turn 2 after clashing with Gasly on Lap 6. The Safety Car is deployed.

"I can't believe this," says the German, "Unbelievable, I gave him loads of space."

Verstappen pits, Piastri doesn't, Antonelli pits, as do many others, but not Norris.

Verstappen rejoins in third, behind Ocon.

It's a disaster for Mercedes which has double stacked its cars, Antonelli rejoins in sixth and Russell ninth.

Ocon gets a 5s time penalty for a false start.

McLaren has made a major mistake in not pitting however Norris is told by Will Joseph that his rivals - but not Piastri - have lost all flexibility for the remainder of the race.

Behind the Safety Car, Ocon having pitted, Sainz is fourth, ahead of Antonelli, Alonso, Hadjar, Russell, Leclerc and Bearman.

"We need the two fastest stints," Verstappen is told.

"The goal is really good pace until Lap 25," Norris is told.

The Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 10. "Get close," Norris is told.

Piastri charges into the distance as Verstappen shadows his teammate who appeared to be caught on the hop.