Qatar Grand Prix: Result

30/11/2025

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 24:38.241
2 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:07.995
3 Sainz Williams 57 + 0:22.665
4 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:23.315
5 Antonelli Mercedes 57 + 0:28.317
6 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:48.599
7 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:54.045
8 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:56.785
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 57 + 1:00.073
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 + 1:01.770
11 Albon Williams 57 + 1:06.931
12 Hamilton Ferrari 57 + 1:17.730
13 Bortoleto Stake 57 + 1:24.812
14 Colapinto Alpine 56 + 1 Lap
15 Ocon Haas 56 + 1 Lap
16 Gasly Alpine 56 + 1 Lap
17 Stroll Aston Martin 55 + 2 Laps
18 Hadjar Racing Bulls 55 + 2 Laps
Bearman Haas 41 Retired
Hulkenberg Stake 6 Retired

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:22.996 (Lap 44)

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by ARL, 53 minutes ago

"Yesterday I thought "Turk has it all under control, unlike Zak."

Now, the incompetence of McLaren team strategy just beggars belief - for the second race running. Just as well there is only one race left to screw up '25 for their drivers. If either wins the championship now it won't be down to Zak and his keystone kop crew."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

