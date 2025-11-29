Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

29/11/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:19.387 152.699 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:19.495 0.108
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.651 0.264
4 Russell Mercedes 1:19.662 0.275
5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.846 0.459
6 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:20.114 0.727
7 Sainz Williams 1:20.287 0.900
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.418 1.031
9 Gasly Alpine 1:20.477 1.090
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.561 1.174
11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:20.353
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.433
13 Bearman Haas 1:20.438
14 Bortoleto Stake 1:20.534
15 Albon Williams 1:20.629
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.761
17 Ocon Haas 1:20.864
18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.907
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.058
20 Colapinto Alpine 1:21.137

