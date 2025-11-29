Qatar Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:19.387 152.699 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:19.495 0.108 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.651 0.264 4 Russell Mercedes 1:19.662 0.275 5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.846 0.459 6 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:20.114 0.727 7 Sainz Williams 1:20.287 0.900 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.418 1.031 9 Gasly Alpine 1:20.477 1.090 10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.561 1.174 11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:20.353 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.433 13 Bearman Haas 1:20.438 14 Bortoleto Stake 1:20.534 15 Albon Williams 1:20.629 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.761 17 Ocon Haas 1:20.864 18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.907 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.058 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:21.137