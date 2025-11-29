Piastri claims Qatar pole

Ahead of qualifying the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 26 degrees.

Having claimed pole for the Sprint and then converted it into a win, Piastri will be feeling quietly confident. And though Verstappen was not entirely happy with his car, the Dutchman can never be ruled out. All that aide however, the advantage rests with championship leader Norris.

Tomorrow a lot is going to depend on strategy, especially with Pirelli mandating a 25-lap limit on tyres which essentially commits everyone to a (minimum) two-stopper. Because of this, outsiders like Alonso will fancy their chances, and based on his Shootout performance who can blame him.

While Red Bull's struggles are well documented, Ferrari is also having a nightmare weekend, and it is likely that the Maranello outfit has been able to do much to rectify its situation over the last couple of hours.

Pole is likely to be between the McLarens and the Mercedes pair, though Verstappen will give his best, while Alonso, the Bulls and Williams should be up there.

Not for the first time the Sprint was somewhat underwhelming, with the drivers describing it as "static" in terms of the inability to overtake. With this in mind, a good grid position is going to be vital.

Sainz leads the way, followed by Hulkenberg, Albon, Bortoleto and Ocon.

Albon has already been noted for forcing his way in front of Ocon in the pitlane.

As more drivers emerge, the Red Bull and McLaren duos look on.

Sainz posts a benchmark 22.354, while his teammate posts a 22.354 and Bortoleto a 21.945.

A 21.644 from Bearman, but Hadjar responds with a 21.406.

As Antonelli has his time deleted, Alonso goes top with a 20.980.

Verstappen goes second with a 20.984, 0.004s off Alonso's time.

Albon has his time deleted as Tsunoda goes third.

Russell goes top with a 20.907, but is demoted when Piastri stops the clock at 20.739. Norris goes eighth with a 21.465 having clearly made a mistake.

Bortoleto goes seventh and Albon thirteenth.

Bearman goes fifth with a 21.151 as teammate Ocon has his time deleted.

Quickest in S1, Alonso improves to second with a 20.894.

Lawson improves to fifth with a 21.031, but is demoted when Leclerc posts a 21.018.

Hadjar goes to (20.603), the RB drivers quickest in the two final sectors.

Gasly goes second with a 20.681 and Hamilton sixth (20.918).

Verstappen goes quickest in S1, eventually crossing the line at 20.534 to go top. Teammate Tsunoda goes tenth.

Sainz goes fifth and Albon ninth.

A 20.517 sees Norris go top, as Piastri responds with a 20.234.

Antonelli goes fourth (20.576).

Bearman goes seventh while Ocon cannot escape the danger zone.

Russell goes third with a 20.377 despite a steering issue.

Stroll fails to improve on nineteenth, as teammate Alonso goes sixth with a 20.598.

Leclerc improves to fifth, the Ferrari running very close to the ground. His teammate can only manage thirteenth.

Verstappen goes fourth, having been quickest in S1. He's losing out in S2.

Lawson goes fifth and Albon ninth, and as Sainz goes fifth this demotes Hamilton to the drop zone.

Antonelli goes fourth and Bortoleto fifteenth as Russell posts a 20.074 to go top.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Lawson, Bearman, Leclerc, Antonelli and Alonso.

We lose a very, very unhappy Tsunoda, Ocon, Hamilton, Stroll and Colapinto.

There's a slight delay to Q2 as gravel is swept from the track.

Albon is first out for Q2, followed by Sainz, Verstappen, Hulkenberg and Bearman.

Both Williams drivers pit, Albon having had his time deleted.

Bearman (20.438) goes top ahead of Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Bortoleto. Verstappen posts a very exploratory 40.396. However, the Dutchman subsequently improves to 20.142.

Lawson goes third with a 20.584, but is demoted when Piastri stops the clock at 19.650.

Norris goes third with a 20.146, but has his time deleted for exceeding the track limits at Turn 10.

Sainz goes third, ahead of Hadjar, Alonso and Bearman.

Leclerc can only manage tenth, as Russell opts for a second preparation lap.

Antonelli goes eighth with a 20.450.

Russell goes third with a 20.186 and Hulkenberg sixth.

Bortoleto can only manage thirteenth, just ahead of Leclerc and Norris, who has yet to post a time.

Norris heads out on a set of fresh softs as Verstappen improves with a 19.985 but remains second.

A poor opening sector for Norris is followed by a purple. At the line the Briton posts a 19.861 to go second, 0.211s off his teammate's pace.

Sainz remains fifth but is demoted by countryman Alonso.

Gasly goes seventh ahead of Hadjar and Hulkenberg, while Lawson can only manage eleventh.

Leclerc goes ninth at the death.

Quickest is Piastri, ahead of Norris, Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc and Hadjar.

We lose Hulkenberg, Lawson, Bearman, Bortoleto and Albon.