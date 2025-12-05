"Crazy" not to use team orders admits Brown

Zak Brown admits that it would be "crazy" not to use team orders to ensure one of his drivers wins the title this weekend.

Lando Norris heads into the weekend as favourite, with teammate Oscar Piastri 16 points adrift. However, with Max Verstappen 12 points down on the Briton, if circumstances dictate it is obvious that McLaren would have to act.

Speaking on Thursday, Norris, who has previously dismissed the so-called papaya rules, openly admitted that he would welcome team orders, though he wouldn't call for them.

"Honestly, I would love it," he told reporters, "but I don't think I would ask for it."

While the Woking team has insisted that papaya rules will continue to apply, Brown admits that things could change as the weekend develops.

"We want to win this drivers' championship so we're coming into the weekend knowing that they both have equal opportunity, even though there's obviously a points spread," he told Sky{/}.

"You don't know how qualifying's going to go or reliability," he continued, "but if we get into the race and it's becoming pretty clear that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we're going to do what we can to win the drivers' championship.

"It would be crazy not to," he admitted. "We want to win the drivers' championship. So, we'll see how the race plays out, but we're not going to not win the championship because we're trying to protect a third and a fourth or a sixth and a seventh or however the situation may play out."