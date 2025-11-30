Qatar Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "We had the pace for the win today, we just didn't make the right call.

"I tried my best to catch Max, and we left it all out there, so it's painful not to get the win. Final push next week, I'll try and drive like I did this weekend and see what comes."

Lando Norris: "Frustrating result, we didn't get it right today, but hindsight is a wonderful thing. There was obviously the opportunity to finish higher, but we'll debrief as a team and come back stronger next week. We'll now ensure our focus switches to Abu Dhabi and do what we can to deliver the best possible result next weekend."

Andrea Stella: "Today's race result is a huge disappointment; there's no point hiding it. We had the potential to win and to have both drivers on the podium, but we made an error of judgment during the Safety Car period and paid dearly for it. Today we had the fastest car, and the drivers did a great job, but as a team we didn't deliver for them. We will react to this setback as we always have, learning from our mistakes and working as a united and cohesive group. This is a team based on important values, and we will prove it once again.

"Now we must prepare ourselves in the best possible way for the final race. We still have every chance of achieving our goals. Let's not forget that we are still leading the Championship and both our drivers have a chance to win the title. It won't be easy, but we are channelling our disappointment into total determination."