Call me Chucky, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen responds to Zak Brown's claim that he is like a horror movie character.

Speaking in the aftermath of a controversial race that saw the Dutchman close to within 12 points of title rival Lando Norris on a night McLaren made a monumental strategic cock-up, Brown said of Verstappen: "He's like that guy in a horror movie, that right as you think he's not coming back, he's back!"

"He can call me Chucky!" laughed Verstappen, when told of Brown's claim, Chucky being the 'star' of a slasher movie franchise in which a child's doll is 'possessed' by the soul of a serial killer.

"I don't know," added the Dutchman. "I saw it as well," he said of Brown's comment. "I thought it was quite funny.

"From my side, I just focus on myself," he continued. "I know that when I go in the car, I just try to do the best, like, I guess, everyone does. But that's the only thing I can control, right? And that's the only thing I focus on."

Asked how he will approach the season finale, he said: "I hope that we start the weekend well, let's say like that, that would help a lot. I think on pure pace, it will be tough, but a race like today also shows that it's not always straightforward, a Grand Prix, and a lot of things can happen. So, I'm probably relying a little bit on that."

Asked if he has a personal message for Norris and Piastri, Verstappen smiled and said: "Yeh, wanna play!" (We made that last line up).

