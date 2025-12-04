Team orders not discussed, says Norris

Ahead of the title showdown Lando Norris says that team orders have not been discussed at McLaren, and he wouldn't ask for them.

The Briton heads into the season finale 12 points ahead of Max Verstappen, and 16 ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri. While the odds naturally favour Norris, his teammate remains a contender.

However, Verstappen remains the elephant in the room and understandably many - particularly in the British media - believe that as the outsider Piastri should be expected to help his teammate in order to ensure a McLaren win.

"No, it's not been discussed," Norris told reporters in Abu Dhabi. "Honestly, I mean, I would love it," he admitted. "But I don't think I would ask it.

"It's up to Oscar if he would allow it," he continued. "I don't think it's necessarily down to me.

"It's the same if it's the other way around," he said. "Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would, because I feel like I'm always like that and that's how I am. But it's not really up to me. I'm not going to ask it. I don't want to ask it because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question.

"At the same time, if that's how it ends and Max wins, then well, that's it. Congrats to him and I look forward to next year. It doesn't change anything. It doesn't change my life. He will deserve it over us."

Asked if he still feels positive after last weekend, where he could have got the job done... but for a fluffed start and a strategic own goal, he said: "I've obviously not been in this situation before. But at the minute, I feel good. I really don't think of it at all until you guys ask it all the time. So, I'm trying to avoid you guys as much as possible.

"But that's also part of the job," he continued. "It's nothing new. It's nothing that shocks me or whatever. I've come into the weekend not thinking of it for the last three days, just playing some golf and being with my mates and having a good time. And I look forward to doing that on Monday. Whether I'm hungover or not.

"So, yeah, really it's pretty the same. And I think I'll be the same on track as how I've been the last few weeks. As much as there's still been pressure the last few weeks, I've still felt comfortable and I still feel good in the car. So, yeah, all good.

"I guess in terms of position, of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top," he admitted. "I'll do my best to stay there until the end of the year. Same time, if it doesn't go my way, then I'll try again next year. It will hurt probably for a little while, but then that's life. I'll crack on and try and do better next season.

"I also feel like the mentality of I have nothing to lose because it's just a race for a championship. In 30 years' time, I probably won't think of it that much either way. I'm not too bothered in terms of I'll do my best I can. If it happens, great. If it doesn't, then I'll try again next year."