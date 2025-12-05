Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
05/12/2025

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:24.485 139831 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:24.493 0.008
3 Leclerc C. Ferrari S 1:24.501 0.016
4 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:24.608 0.123
5 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:24.629 0.144
6 Russell Mercedes S 1:24.733 0.248
7 Bortoleto Stake S 1:24.742 0.257
8 Bearman Haas M 1:24.759 0.274
9 Sainz Williams S 1:24.771 0.286
10 Colapinto Alpine S 1:24.855 0.370
11 Hirakawa Haas M 1:24.934 0.449
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:24.977 0.492
13 Aron Alpine S 1:25.204 0.719
14 O'Ward McLaren M 1:25.246 0.761
15 Lindblad Red Bull S 1:25.256 0.771
16 Leclerc A. Ferrari S 1:25.360 0.875
17 Iwasa Racing Bulls S 1:25.475 0.990
18 Browning Williams S 1:25.490 1.005
19 Crawford Aston Martin M 1:25.889 1.404
20 Shields Aston Martin S 1:26.432 1.947

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms