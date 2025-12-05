Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren S 1:24.485 139831 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:24.493 0.008 3 Leclerc C. Ferrari S 1:24.501 0.016 4 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:24.608 0.123 5 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:24.629 0.144 6 Russell Mercedes S 1:24.733 0.248 7 Bortoleto Stake S 1:24.742 0.257 8 Bearman Haas M 1:24.759 0.274 9 Sainz Williams S 1:24.771 0.286 10 Colapinto Alpine S 1:24.855 0.370 11 Hirakawa Haas M 1:24.934 0.449 12 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:24.977 0.492 13 Aron Alpine S 1:25.204 0.719 14 O'Ward McLaren M 1:25.246 0.761 15 Lindblad Red Bull S 1:25.256 0.771 16 Leclerc A. Ferrari S 1:25.360 0.875 17 Iwasa Racing Bulls S 1:25.475 0.990 18 Browning Williams S 1:25.490 1.005 19 Crawford Aston Martin M 1:25.889 1.404 20 Shields Aston Martin S 1:26.432 1.947