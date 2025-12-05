Norris continues to set the pace at Yas Marina

Ahead of today's second, and actually representative, session, the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

The earlier session, like FP3 tomorrow, is unrepresentative because it takes place in daylight, whilst this, qualifying and the race, take place at night.

The session was also somewhat unrepresentative because there were nine reserve drivers on duty including two at Aston Martin and Pato O'Ward at McLaren, at the wheel of Oscar Piastri's car.

Norris was quickest, ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc, the three covered by just 0.016s, with Antonelli and Hulkenberg within 0.2s.

Lawson leads the way, followed by Gasly, Albon, Colapinto and Stroll.

As more drivers emerge, most are on mediums, though Colapinto is on hards and the Haas pair on softs.

"The left air vent of my helmet is pointing upwards, so it is going in my eye," reports Leclerc as Albon posts a benchmark 26.149.

Antonelli responds with a 25.278 and Sainz a 25.282.

Alonso, who like Albon, didn't run earlier, goes third with a 25.783.

Bearman (soft) goes top with a 24.744 and Verstappen (medium) second (24.798).

Norris (medium) goes third with a 25.207 while his teammate stops the clock at 25.492 to go eighth.

On softs, Hadjar goes top with a 24.167.

Verstappen has been noted for potentially impeding Norris. "What's this guy doing, I almost crashed," complains the Briton. Gianpiero Lambiase apologises to Verstappen because he didn't think the McLaren was on a push lap.

Piastri improves to sixth with a 25.098, bit is demoted when Russell goes fifth and Bearman second (24.201).

Ocon (softs) goes fourth with a 24.864, ahead of Sainz, Russell, Leclerc and Bortoleto.

As Hamilton goes twelfth, 0.953s off the pace, Verstappen consolidates third with a 24.399. However, he is demoted when Norris crosses the line at 24.292.

"The car's feeling much more together," says Russell.

With 35 minutes remaining the drivers begin to switch to softs, Hadjar immediately improves to second with a 24.167, while Verstappen goes top with a 23.446.

"I had a weird snap in Turn 2," reports Sainz, as the replay shows him do well to catch the Williams.

"Unsafe release by the Sauber," complains Bearman of Bortoleto.

Hulkenberg goes second with a 23.550 but is demoted by Russell (23.462) and then Norris (23.083), the Briton 0.363s up on Verstappen.

"There's something wrong with the engine," says Albon.

Piastri can only manage a 23.763 on the red-banded rubber, which leaves him tenth. The Australian having had a major lock-up in Turn 6.

Verstappen switches back to mediums.

Bortoleto improves to sixth as Antonelli remains ninth.

Everyone is on softs bar Verstappen, who clearly has an agenda.

"Mate, the car is insane," says Bearman, "I don't know how, how it is so good?"

Russell switches to mediums, as the long runs get underway, as do Lawson and Leclerc, while Hulkenberg opts for hards.

"Oh my God, what is he doing," demands Antonelli after encountering a slow Ocon on the racing line. The incident is noted by the stewards.

"Max has switched to his long run," says Laurent Mekies. "We have switched quite early to prepare for the race as best we can.

"The focus is more on the race, that is why we switched early," he adds. "We only did one push on the softs, as you can overtake here. Priority is one race pace and tyre management."

"We said from day one, and we have been very consistent, that we want to give both drivers the opportunity to win the championship," says Zak Brown. "But if we find ourselves in the race with one driver having a much better chance than the other... we will need them to be good teammates. They understand what might play out, but they are both focused on winning it."

"Who's this Ferrari," asks Bortoleto. "Leclerc," comes the reply, "the big Leclerc."

Onboard reveals Verstappen having a vicious little snap.

The session ends... and for the practice starts Verstappen heads over to claim pole position.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso and Antonelli.

Piastri is eleventh, ahead of Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton, Albon, Ocon, Tsunoda, Lawson, Colapinto and Gasly.

A somewhat lacklustre session, and while Norris tops the timesheets one has to wonder what Verstappen has up his sleeve, the Dutchman clearly keen to ditch the softs in favour of the mediums as soon as possible.

A disappointing session, all things considered, for Piastri, who appears to have lost out by missing the opening hour.

However, if we're looking ahead to qualifying, which is important here, the pace of Russel should not be dismissed, not indeed that of Bearman and the Sauber pair. Hadjar was also up there, and with the Frenchman heading to Red Bull next season could well be called into play on Sunday by his future team.