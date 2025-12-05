Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:23.083 142.190 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.446 0.363 3 Russell Mercedes 1:23.462 0.379 4 Bearman Haas 1:23.501 0.418 5 Hulkenberg Stake 1:23.550 0.467 6 Bortoleto Stake 1:23.570 0.487 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:23.657 0.574 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.658 0.575 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:23.708 0.625 10 Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.750 0.667 11 Piastri McLaren 1:23.763 0.680 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.832 0.749 13 Sainz Williams 1:23.872 0.789 14 Hamilton Ferrari 1:23.939 0.856 15 Albon Williams 1:23.950 0.867 16 Ocon Haas 1:23.958 0.875 17 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:24.303 1.220 18 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:24.474 1.391 19 Colapinto Alpine 1:24.771 1.688 20 Gasly Alpine 1:24.963 1.880