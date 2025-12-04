Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Teams evolve, regulations change, people come and go, but, as he prepares to close out his 22nd season in the sport, Fernando Alonso remains constant. With the Formula One campaign concluding in Abu Dhabi, Fernando shares his thoughts.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks not only the final race weekend of the year but also a moment of reflection and looking forward for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.

Undeniably, it has been a challenging campaign, but it's also been one of relentless work and progress as we continue to grow and build for the future - for F1's new era.

As the season reaches its final act, and the current generation of F1 cars are prepared for battle one last time, Fernando gives his take on this year and on what's to come.

Fernando, the sun is about to set on the 2025 campaign. How do you reflect on 2025?

Fernando Alonso: "It has been a testing year. On a personal level, I've tried to perform at my best every weekend and to extract everything from the car. There were moments of strong pace, and we had weekends where things felt more promising, but overall the competitiveness this year wasn't where we wanted it to be.

"As a team, we've had to deal with challenges - sometimes related to reliability, sometimes performance - and for a project with big ambitions like ours, that's been hard. But I also believe this year has been important: we've learned where things need to improve, and also a great deal around optimising all the fantastic resources we have at our disposal - all of this can only be a good thing.

"Success in F1 is not easy to achieve, there are ups and downs along the way. And sometimes the difficult seasons are the ones that lay the foundations for future success."

Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey will take on the additional role of Team Principal. What was your immediate reaction when you first found out?

FA: "It's extremely motivating for the whole team. Knowing that Adrian is shaping the 2026 project from the ground up gives everyone belief. He's already introduced new ideas, new approaches, and a way of thinking that pushes us to be more ambitious.

"Even before becoming Team Principal, Adrian has already had a big impact. He's been working closely with the engineers on the 2026 car, and he's influenced not only the technical direction but also the way we're developing as a team.

"Throughout 2025, he began guiding broader areas. He has an instinctive sense for performance: where to push, where to refine, and where we shouldn't lose time."

It's the final race of the current regulations before the swathe of changes for 2026. What is your view on the sport's upcoming new era?

FA: "The 2026 regulations represent a reset for everyone on the grid and therefore there's opportunity. When the rules change, innovation becomes even more important.

"I think we have the ambition and resources to make real progress next year. We know we have work to do, but a new rulebook is exactly the kind of environment where you can make take steps forward.

"I've been through many regulation changes in my career, and these are among the most significant I've seen. It's a challenge, no doubt, but challenges are what keep you sharp.

"We're unveiling AMR26 to the world on 9 February, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on."

2026 also marks 25 years since your F1 debut. Does that mean much to you?

FA: "25 years since my debut - that's crazy to think about. Obviously wins and results mean most to me but it's still a nice milestone to reach.

"My motivation feels as strong as ever. Maybe even stronger, because of the opportunity that the new regulations can provide.

"I still love racing. I still love waking up on a race day and getting ready for a Grand Prix, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport.

"And I'm pushed on by the belief that I can still fight for big results. We have a short winter break before another long season next year so I'll be taking some time to rest and recover, but I know after that I'll be excited to go racing again in F1's new era, and I'll be ready to give it my all."

Our fans have been with us throughout our journey this season. How important has their support been?

FA: "It means a huge amount, and we feel the love of our fans wherever we go; their support is incredible. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us this year, including our partners who have also been with us every step of the way.

"Whether we were fighting for points or dealing with difficult weekends, the support kept coming and we felt all of it. It really does keep you pushing throughout a long 24-race season.

"2026 is a new start, and we're working relentlessly to give our fans something to cheer. We will fight, we will push, and we're more determined than ever to repay their faith next year.

"But first, the last Grand Prix of 2025. We arrive in Abu Dhabi carrying momentum from our positive result in Qatar, so let's try to repeat that this weekend."