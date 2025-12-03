Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Alex Albon: Entering the last race weekend of the year it is great to have secured P5 in the Constructors' Championship. The team has worked so hard this year and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together since I joined Williams back in 2022.

On a personal level, I reflect positively on this season which has been my best performance-wise with Williams. Looking towards this weekend, we want to finish the season on a high with a good points haul in Abu Dhabi before going into the off-season and getting some much-needed rest ahead of an even busier 2026 season.

Carlos Sainz: What a weekend in Qatar! I'm so happy and proud of the team for what we've achieved this year; to finish the season P5 in the Constructors' Championship is an incredible achievement and we have a very solid base to continue progressing for next year.

We'll enjoy the moment but also stay hungry for more! Looking at Abu Dhabi and the final round of the season, we'll go out and give it one last shot to bring home some more points and finish the season strong! Well done to everyone and thank you to the fans for supporting us each step of the way! Vamos!