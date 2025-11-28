Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: It's been a very positive day for us at a track where, on paper, we could have struggled.

We chose an experimental set-up which we haven't tried yet this year, and it seems to have paid off, so I'm happy with that. It's encouraging to see both cars in SQ3 and, as usual, our car felt stronger on the harder compounds. There was less than a tenth between P4 and P8, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow in the Sprint and later in qualifying!

Alex Albon: It's been a better start to the weekend than we thought it would be. We aren't the quickest car out there, but we are in a decent position after only having one practice session today before Sprint qualifying. We came out of the garage too late in SQ3, so we had to scramble a bit to make it to the chequered flag. We have a decent car heading into the Sprint and qualifying, so we'll look to maximise all our opportunities tomorrow.