Qatar Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Exceptional. Really fantastic performance from Carlos and the team when it counted and every detail adds up.

Getting on the podium by milliseconds really is such a just reward for the incredible work the whole team is putting in this year. I was proud of Carlos and the team when we got our first podium in Baku; the second is a dream come true, but perhaps more importantly at a track that was almost our worst last year. And we've come back, we've reinvented ourselves and the result is there for everyone to see.

For Alex, we will come back fighting in Abu Dhabi. We haven't got it all together this weekend, but I'll reiterate that his performance across the season is why we've secured fifth in the constructors' championship today. And more so than that, his pace is still there. We just need to bring it all together.

Finally, fifth would have been a dream come true just 12 months ago when we were languishing in ninth in the Constructors' Championship. Thank you very much.

Carlos Sainz: Extremely happy! We had a very strong start and from there we executed a perfect race with strategy, tyre management, pit stops and communication. By the end of the second stint, I saw Piastri struggled to overtake me on fresh tyres, and at that moment I realised we had to go for the podium. I was pushing to the limit of the car but 6 laps to the end something suddenly broke! I started losing a lot of lap time in sectors 1 and 3 but I managed to keep it together and bring it home for P3!

Today's result is testament to the team's hard work; I knew we were taking the right steps and, despite some difficult race weekends along the way, I had full confidence in what we are doing. I'm extremely proud of everyone, we deserve this P5 in the Constructor's Championship, and I look forward to finishing the season on another high in Abu Dhabi! Let's go!

Alex Albon: Starting on the hards today, we were planning on trying to benefit from some clean air with those tyres, but the safety car happened early on and we had to pivot strategies. Having started on the hards we were out of position and had to finish the race on mediums which wasn't ideal for our strategy. We maybe didn't have the pace to get through all the cars in front, but I think we left something on the table as we had a good car today, as Carlos demonstrated as well. The team secured P5 in the Constructors' Championship which is massive - a big, huge well done to everyone on the team as this was a big step forward for us this year and something that we should all be proud of.