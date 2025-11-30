Qatar Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Two points yesterday and six today exceeds our expectations for this weekend.

"After the early Safety Car, we committed to the two-stop strategy along with everyone else. We didn't have the pace to fight ahead tonight. We got a bit lucky with the DRS train of cars and with how difficult it is to overtake here. We also got a bit lucky with the spin mid-race, because on another circuit maybe I would have ended up in the gravel. The points are a welcome boost in the battle in the Constructors' Championship as we head into Abu Dhabi."

Lance Stroll: "We started from P18 today and finished P17. It was always going to be challenging gaining back positions at this track so we tried something different with our strategy today and undercut so that we could have the opportunity to make up ground later in the race in case of another Safety Car, which sadly never came. We look to Abu Dhabi now in a week's time and hope we can be more competitive there."



Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "A strong race for Fernando this evening with six points helping strengthen our hold on seventh place in the Constructors' Championship. The early Safety Car dictated the strategy for the majority of the grid and limited our options. Fernando followed the conventional strategy and brought the car home in P7. With Lance, we suffered a radio issue, limiting our ability to speak with him, but we tried something different with an offset strategy in the hope that we might capitalise on a late Safety Car. Well done to the team here on the ground and back in the UK for their continued hard work and efforts. We focus now on closing the season well in Abu Dhabi next weekend."