Newey promotion is "good news", says Alonso

Appointing Adrian Newey to the role of team principal at Aston Martin is a positive step says two-time world champion.

At a time, based on recent media speculation, many were expecting the Silverstone-based outfit to announce Christian Horner as a new member of the team, instead, alongside his other responsibilities, such as designing a race-winning, title-challenging car, Newey is to be team principal.

"It's good news," Alonso told reporters in Qatar. "He was already managing the technical development of the car, but also the team, you know, overseeing the people that was needed and taking care of which areas we need to reinforce the team and which other areas were less important.

"So, in a way he was doing internally a lot of management," the Spaniard continued. "And Andy (Cowell) was doing a lot of management as well on the engine side and engine integration to the chassis.

"So, it was maybe a normal logic step into 2026. So, we have probably the two best people, one doing the chassis and the team, one on the engine integration and the team as well. And we have a very strong leader with Lawrence with, you know, the determination that Lawrence has and the commitment that he's shown for many, many years already.

"Between the three of them I think we are in good hands. So, let's move into 2026 with hopefully a better car.

"With Adrian there is only one style, which is performance," said Alonso of the Briton, who has previously revealed that along with Lewis Hamilton, he was one of the drivers he regretted not having worked with. "There is just the unlimited search for performance and perfection.

"Great competitor, great leader," grinned the Spaniard. "The whole team is not into the performance direction we want now, but I think with Adrian, it will be even more extreme."

When it was pointed out that Newey is the third team boss in as many seasons, Alonso replied: "We have a very strong bond in the team. We are very united. The team is just in the process of building something special for the next years.

"Now with a new factory completed, with a wind tunnel, with all these names that we are talking now, it's just, you know, small adjustments to make it as efficient as possible."

However, some point to the example of Mattia Binotto at Ferrari, a brilliant engineer whose true talents were wasted as he dealt with the political and media responsibilities that come with the team principal job, a role that not only saps the spirit, but impacts focus to the point of compromising a person's true strength and talent.