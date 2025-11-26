Management changes at Aston Martin

Aston Martin has announced changes to its management structure... though no mention of a certain former Red Bull boss.

Andy Cowell and Adrian Newey have agreed to divide their responsibilities in order to focus on their individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency.

Cowell will take on a new role as Chief Strategy Officer of the team, using his unique experience to help optimise the technical partnership between it Honda, Aramco and Valvoline, while Newey will take on the role of team principal from 2026 and will be guiding the technical team, including the trackside operations of the car.

These strategic changes are designed to ensure the leadership team is well prepared to play to its collective strengths in 2026.

Over the past 14 months, Cowell has led the tam as CEO and team principal, implementing the much-needed structural changes to support the transition to a full works team in readiness for the new regulations.

Having successfully laid the foundations, he will take his new role, reporting to Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

"Having implemented much needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organisation, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as Chief Strategy Officer," said Cowell. "In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the Team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the Team's new PU, fuel and chassis."

"Andy Cowell has been a great leader this year," added Stroll. "He's focussed on building a world-class team and getting them to work well together, as well as fostering a culture that puts the race car back at the heart of what we do. This leadership change is a mutual decision we have reached in the interest of the Team. We all look forward to continuing working with him in his new capacity as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I'm also pleased that Adrian Newey will step into the Team Principal role, which will enable him to make full use of his creative and technical expertise. Both these changes will ensure the Team is best placed to play to their collective strengths."

"Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team," said Newey. "I'm looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations.

"Andy's new role, focusing on the integration of the new PU with our three key partners, will be pivotal in this journey."