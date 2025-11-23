Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a tough race for us as we didn't have the pace out there.

"With dry conditions tonight we knew it would be difficult to score any points. We also lacked top speed on the straights, so it wasn't easy to battle or defend. We all tried our best though and we'll go again next week in Qatar and hopefully be able to fight for the points."

Lance Stroll: "Unfortunately I got hit at the start of the race and that was it for me in the first corner. That's racing, these things happen and it's not fun for either Gabriel or me but he didn't do it on purpose; he's a good kid. On paper we didn't expect to be too competitive tonight and don't think much would've been possible for us. Hopefully we will show some more competitiveness next weekend. At some tracks the car comes alive and hopefully Qatar will be one of them."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "A difficult evening in Las Vegas, starting on lap one when Lance was taken out of the race by Bortoleto. There was significant damage to Lance's car and he had to retire. Fernando also had a painful opening lap, picking up front wing damage which cost him track position and performance for the rest of the race. Thereafter, we executed a single-stop race, making the undercut work on Bearman, but missed the pace to hold him off during the second stint. It's onwards now to Qatar next week where we will hope to be more competitive."