Former Red Bull boss, Christian Horner is linked with a shock move to Aston Martin to replace Andy Cowell.

On a day of shocks, the BBC - famed for its journalistic integrity, the validity of its sources and its renowned fact-verifying processes - claims that Horner has been approach amidst tensions between Cowell and Adrian Newey.

Ignoring the fact that it has long been claimed that Newey left Red Bull due to the Horner-saga, it is well known that the Briton has been looking to return to the paddock ever since he was fired by the Austrian team in the summer.

Understandably, the Silverstone-based outfit is saying nothing.

"The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation," insisted a team spokesman. "The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."

Cowell, who was former boss at Mercedes engine division, has only been in the role for a year, and replaced (former McLaren boss) Martin Whitmarsh.

Curiously, the BBC claims that Aston Martin has approached Whitmarsh with a view to returning to his former role, whilst also sounding out Audi boss Mattia Binotto and another former McLaren boss, Andreas Seidl, who at one time headed the Audi project.

Lawrence Stroll has not spared the cash in his efforts to turn Aston Martin into a championship winning team, and at the same time will be determined to keep his design guru Newey happy, though whether that involves teaming him up with Horner again remains to be seen.

Fact is, Horner oversaw all Red Bull's title winning success and is very keen to return to the sport, if only to prove to the Austrian team what it is missing.

As strange as it all sounds, if it happened, a little further down the line we could see Newey, Horner and Max Verstappen reunited as the Dutchman is known to be watching progress at the Silverstone-base outfit now that the man who designed his championship winning cars is on board.

As part of his package on joining the team, Newey was given a minority shareholding, and it is believed that, flush with the cash from his pay-off from Red Bull, Horner would be seeking a stake in the team.

