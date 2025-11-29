Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I was quite surprised we were able to fight for Q3 again tonight and I'm happy with P8.

"We only had four sets of new Softs in Qualifying, so we opted to use them in Q1 and Q2 and it meant we were left with used tyres at the end in Q3. We scored two points earlier in the Sprint, but I think it will be more difficult for us tomorrow as the tyre degradation is quite high. Every point is crucial at the moment for the Constructors', so we will give it our all."

Lance Stroll: "A frustrating day today qualifying in P19. I feel like I'm on the limit with the grip that I have and can't find any more pace. I felt pretty good in the car, but the lap time is just not coming together for me here and I didn't manage to go any quicker than that. It will be tricky tomorrow to fight back any positions as it's hard to overtake at this track, but we'll see what chances we get."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "It was good to score a couple of points in the Sprint earlier today with Fernando in P7 - an important result as we close out the season. Fernando carried this momentum into Qualifying ending the session in P8. He enjoys this track and the car has been more competitive here. Lance delivered clean laps but was not able to progress into Q2. Let's see what happens tomorrow. It's usually a track position race - with everybody mandated to stop twice - but we will be ready to capitalise on any opportunity."