Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
28/11/2025

Fernando Alonso: "One of the better qualifying results of the year for us.

"The car felt in the window from FP1 and then we managed to put the laps together nicely in Sprint Qualifying despite some challenges with traffic. Let's go one step at a time and do the Sprint tomorrow and try to improve even further into Qualifying."

Lance Stroll: "I didn't manage to put the laps together tonight. At the end of SQ1, I hit some traffic in Turn 1 where it got a little messy and missed out on getting through to SQ2. Tomorrow is going to be tricky starting the Sprint from P16, but we'll see what we can do."

