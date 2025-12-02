Cian Shields to make debut in Abi Dhabi

Cian Shields will take to the track at Yas Marina Circuit this week, driving Fernando Alonso's car in FP1.

He will join Aston Martin Aramco Young Driver Jak Crawford, who was announced last month as driving Lance Stroll's AMR25 in the same session.

The 20-year-old British driver, currently competing in his first full season of FIA Formula 2, will make his Formula One debut on Friday at the season-ending Grand Prix.

Cian has accumulated over 500km in Formula One TPC machinery this season and has completed extensive development work in the simulator at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive in FP1 with Aston Martin," said Shields. "I've learned so much working with the team this year, both in the simulator and through my TPC testing, and to now be trusted with the AMR25 on a Grand Prix weekend is a huge moment for me. I'm looking forward to contributing to the programme on Friday and making the most of the experience."

"Cian has worked closely with our team throughout the year, building mileage in AMR TPC Formula One machinery and deepening his understanding of the AMR25 through a structured simulator programme," added Gerry Hughes, Chief Engineer F1 Evolution, Aston Martin. "His feedback and professionalism have been consistently strong, and he has continued to develop with every opportunity. This upcoming FP1 session is a fantastic way to round out the year, putting the knowledge and experience he has gained to good use for the team at the final race of the season."