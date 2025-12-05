Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: It was an extremely tight session today. I think we're in the fight, but it looks like Haas and Sauber are leading the midfield at the moment.

We were quite surprised with the high degradation during the long runs, so it's something for us to look at. For tomorrow, we'll try to take a step forward and fight our way into Q3. It will come down to whoever can put the lap together, so maximum focus.

Alex Albon: Honestly, it's not been a bad day but there's little fires everywhere. I only did the one session today, but the car feels reasonably good. Degradation is much higher than we all expected so I think that will make Sunday interesting as before the event it was a clear one stop, and now it's not. There's a lot of grip out there but the front is sliding, and you can see everyone grabbing their front tyre. Tomorrow I just want to have a smooth FP3 and then we'll see how it goes, but I do know it's very tight; I reckon half a second is the difference in pretty much the whole field right now. So, it's all fun and exciting.

Luke Browning: Overall, a really positive FP1 session and great to get more mileage in an F1 car. It's always an added challenge switching between F1 and F2 on the same day, but I'm enjoying being out there on track and learning how the current F1 car works. Now my focus is back on F2 as we close out this season, before getting my final opportunity to drive the FW47 this year at the post-season test!