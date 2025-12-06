Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

06/12/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:23.334 141.752 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:23.338 0.004
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.458 0.124
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:23.585 0.251
5 Piastri McLaren 1:23.593 0.259
6 Ocon Haas 1:23.605 0.271
7 Bearman Haas 1:23.609 0.275
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.675 0.341
9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.707 0.373
10 Albon Williams 1:23.722 0.388
11 Bortoleto Stake 1:23.791 0.457
12 Sainz Williams 1:23.811 0.477
13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:23.870 0.536
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.895 0.561
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.947 0.613
16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:23.979 0.645
17 Gasly Alpine 1:24.072 0.738
18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:24.470 1.136
19 Colapinto Alpine 1:24.501 1.167
20 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:24.693 1.359

