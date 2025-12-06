Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:23.334 141.752 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:23.338 0.004 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.458 0.124 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:23.585 0.251 5 Piastri McLaren 1:23.593 0.259 6 Ocon Haas 1:23.605 0.271 7 Bearman Haas 1:23.609 0.275 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.675 0.341 9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.707 0.373 10 Albon Williams 1:23.722 0.388 11 Bortoleto Stake 1:23.791 0.457 12 Sainz Williams 1:23.811 0.477 13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:23.870 0.536 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.895 0.561 15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.947 0.613 16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:23.979 0.645 17 Gasly Alpine 1:24.072 0.738 18 Hamilton Ferrari 1:24.470 1.136 19 Colapinto Alpine 1:24.501 1.167 20 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:24.693 1.359