"Everything went right," says Brown

Zak Brown revels in McLaren's 2025 double, while insisting in that Oscar Piastri's day will come.

"Just amazing, that was an unbelievable race, edge of your seat stuff," said the American, who appeared to have been watching a different race to the overhyped, bore-fest the rest of us suffered.

"Charles was in our DRS, close call with Yuki," he continued. "Oscar drove brilliantly, Max is a machine, so to beat Max and an awesome team like Red Bull is such an accomplishment.

"Racing with Lando and Oscar, you couldn't ask for a better driver line-up," he added.

"The pit stops and then having to cover Leclerc, there's just so many things that can go wrong and everything went right," said Brown.

"You're always asked what's more important and I can tell you the stress and desire to win the Drivers' Championship was every bit as high," he replied referring to having secured the double. "It's so rewarding, I'm so happy for the team and both our drivers. I'm looking forward to coming back and racing next year."

Having been criticised for his less than sympathetic reaction to Oscar Piastri at race end, the American was keen to heap praise upon the Australian, insisting that he is a champion in the making.

"Oscar is going to be a world champion," he said. "I'm convinced he's going to be a world champion in a McLaren.

"While we got him a little bit later in his career, we still took a risk on both our drivers," he continued. "Both times they drove a Formula 1 car, it was a McLaren. For a big team to take a risk on young drivers feels very rewarding. To be able to have two number one drivers against all odds, all the noise that we've had for so long that it's impossible to do what we did, which is have two awesome racing drivers that won seven races each, that genuinely enjoy racing each other and are a treat to work with. They've never had an odd exchange between them.

"They've both been a little grumpy with Andrea and I from time to time," he admitted, "but I think that's good. We're pushing each other hard and it's just such an accomplishment. I'm very proud and looking forward to doing it again."

