Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Post Qualifying press conference

Parc Ferme Interviews - Conducted by James Hinchcliffe.

Max, first of all, congratulations - 48th career pole. You found an enormous amount of lap time in Q3 there. Where did that come from?

Max Verstappen: Well, in Q2 I stayed on scrubbed tyres and I think those laps already felt quite decent. And then in Q3 around here, you know, the track temp is coming down. You know that you can push a bit more and that's exactly what we did. We found a bit more lap time and, of course, incredibly happy to be in first. That's the only thing that we can do, right? That's the only thing that we can control, try to just maximise everything we have and then do what we can with the car - and we definitely did that in qualifying.

Max, conditions in FP3 were so different from what you see in qualifying. What's the challenge like for you and your engineers to decide what changes to make to the car knowing that when you get on track in qualifying, it's going to be so different than what you saw in practice?

MV: Yeah. You have to try and guess a little bit how much the track is going to improve. Of course, it cools down a lot. But you're never like 100% sure if it's going to work. But I do think that what we changed definitely helped me a little bit more to feel better in qualifying.

Lando Norris starts outside of the front row. You guys are really writing the script for us - all three of you starting one, two, three. Lando, you're ahead of one championship rival, behind the other. Are you satisfied with how you did out there? Did you leave anything on the table?

Lando Norris: It's tough. I mean, Max did a good job, so congrats to him. We did everything we could. I think my lap was pretty good. I was pretty happy. So yeah, of course disappointed to not be on pole for the final weekend, but we were just not running fast enough today. So, we'll have to try do it tomorrow.

A podium tomorrow clinches the world championship for you. Is that then the goal? Are you just thinking about finishing on the podium or is it still going for the win?

LN: I don't know. The time will come when I think of that. But for now, you know, disappointed to not be on pole, and I still want to try win tomorrow. So that's going to be the goal.

And Oscar, for you, great effort throughout. You were very quick in Q1, came up a little bit short in Q3. How was the run for you?

Oscar Piastri: Yeah. I mean, I think it was pretty good. I think the lap I did in Q1, it was nice to finally get into a rhythm through the weekend. And honestly, I think the last lap in Q3 was pretty good as well. There wasn't a whole lot left in that. No, just not quite quick enough today. But yep, sets up a pretty exciting day tomorrow.

Qualifying pace is one thing. Obviously race pace is a completely different thing. Do you think you've got what it takes to get by these two guys tomorrow for the win?

OP: We'll find out tomorrow. I think Max has looked very quick in the long runs this weekend and clearly very quick over one lap. But yeah, let's see how much pace is a factor tomorrow.

Max, finally back to you. Obviously, a win essentially is all you can control, like you said. Is there any point worrying about what's happening behind you or is it just eyes forward for 58 laps?

MV: We'll find out tomorrow, won't we? Let's see what we can do. Of course, I'll try to win the race, but also in the back of my mind, we want to try and score a lot of points to still try and win that championship. So, we need a bit of luck from what is happening behind us.

Press Conference

Max, very well done. Two laps good enough for pole this evening. Tell us about the performance, first of all. How good was the car? How clean were those laps?

MV: Yeah, I think in general, qualifying felt a little bit more together compared to the other sessions, where I always felt like we were still lacking a little bit. But then I think with the final changes that we made going into the night, that seemed to help us a bit. And then throughout qualifying, just improving nicely. In Q2, of course, I was on scrubbed tyres, and to be honest, I was a little bit surprised on the first run how much the new tyres actually gave me. But yeah, it was a good lap already, with a little bit of help also from Yuki with a tow. So, that was very nice of him to give up one of his runs. And then the second lap, I was not sure if I was going to improve just because of the tow that I got. But then again, just found a little bit more lap time in the corners, and that gave me a little bit more lap time. So happy with that, happy with the one-lap performance at the end in qualifying. Now, of course, the big question mark is can we keep that up in the race.

Well, can you? You said that qualifying went better than the practice sessions. Have you got the long-run pace that you need?

MV: I would hope so. I mean, I actually did a lot of laps in the long run, so we tried to prepare in the best way possible. It's probably the best I have felt, but of course, let's see if that's good enough.

So, huge race tomorrow. You have your title rivals alongside you and directly behind you. First up, how much are you going relish this battle tomorrow?

MV: Of course, I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to try to win that race. But of course, with that, I still need a little bit of help or luck to win the championship. But we'll see how that goes tomorrow.

And how much will you agonise about the different permutations that you need tonight? Just what you need to win the championship - how much will you look to that tonight?

MV: To think about that tonight? No. We'll figure it out tomorrow, not tonight. I mean, it's like talking about strategy - you can talk about it for one hour, two hours, and then normally after one lap, you throw it in the bin. So, yeah, a lot can go well for you, can go against you, and we'll find out tomorrow.

Lando, let's come to you. You said a moment ago you're disappointed not to be on pole. So, let's talk about Q3. How was the car? How was your rhythm out there?

LN: Yeah. I think Q1, Q2, not the smoothest. My Q3 laps, I was pretty happy with, honestly. So yeah, I felt pretty good. I felt like I got a lot out of the car today, but it just wasn't enough. So, a bit disappointed because you just want to be on pole for the final race of the year. But we just didn't have the pace today. So, I felt like I got the maximum out of the car, and I have to be happy with that. Of course, behind the one person I kind of want to be ahead of - that's the only reason for the disappointment. But otherwise, I was pretty happy with my laps, and yeah, it was the maximum we could do.

You used two sets of tyres early on. How much did that upset the rest of the session for you?

LN: No, it didn't.

Let's throw this forward to the Grand Prix itself. First of all, the long-run pace of the car - what did you learn in Friday practice in particular?

LN: Bits. I think we weren't in the best position on Friday. I think we've improved in quite a few areas since then. And race pace, you know, normally we're pretty strong. But like Oscar said, Max's pace was also very strong. So yeah, I think today when you look at it, we weren't quite quick enough. But of course, we'll hope we can turn some of that around tomorrow.

So how do you balance taking risks in this race with protecting your championship lead?

LN: I'll decide when I have to.

Oscar, it was very close between you and Lando in qualifying. Let's talk about your one-lap pace first of all. How pleased were you?

OP: I think overall, pretty happy. I feel like Q1, that was the first lap that was actually good for the weekend, which was nice to have it at the right time. And then I think the laps in Q3 were pretty good as well. You know, the tiny little margins that you always have on a qualifying lap were probably there, but I didn't have an answer for Max's pace today. So ultimately, pretty happy. Would have loved a bit more, but we didn't have it.

And are you happy with the long-run pace of the car?

OP: Difficult to know. I've not done that much long running, obviously only FP2, but it looked okay without being anything spectacular. So yeah, I would have loved the long runs to have gone a bit better, but we're here now, and we'll see how the conditions and the track evolve.

Now you've won championships before, obviously, as has Lando in the junior formulas. Is there anything you've learned from previous high-pressure moments that will help you tomorrow?

OP: Yes. Funny things can happen. That's what I've learned.

Going to get your popcorn out and watch these two going into Turn 1 tomorrow, for example?

OP: Turn 1, I don't know, but I'll have someone stand by.