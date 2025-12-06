Verstappen on pole for season finale

Ahead of today's all-important qualifying session the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30 degrees.

We say "all-important' not in the broadcasters' hyperbole sense but because overtaking here is notoriously difficult, just ask Fernando Alonso.

Indeed, the last ten grands prix here have been won from pole.

While all eyes will be on the three title protagonists this afternoon however, there are other factors at play.

First off we have the usual problem of traffic, with a number of near misses already this weekend, including one earlier involving Tsunoda and championship leader Norris.

Then there are track limits, and finally there is the little matter of the fact that while media attention is on the title contenders, there remains the all-important constructor standings that decide the prize money.

The midfield is already a cauldron of fierce competition as car performance converges ever closer, and a number of drivers, not least that wily old fox Fernando, look set to take advantage.

Therefore, while we think about Lando, Max and Oscar looking to battle one another for the lead, they could well end up fighting a Haas, Williams or Sauber.

Hamilton crashed earlier after an issue with his car, but he looks set to take part, though the Briton, like his teammate, will be happy to see the back of the 2026 Ferrari.

While, understandably there is frantic work going on in the Hamilton side of the Ferrari garage, Verstappen's crew are clearly working equally hard.

Gasly heads the queue in the pitlane, and as he heads out he is followed by Colapinto, Lawson, Hamilton and Stroll. As more drivers emerge, most are on softs but Gasly and Hamilton are on mediums.

Gasly posts a benchmark 24.729 and Colapinto a 24.468, Hamilton responding with a 24.068.

As Colapinto has his time deleted, Hulkenberg goes quickest (23.473), ahead of Bortoleto and Stroll.

Leclerc heads out on mediums as Stroll's time is deleted.

Verstappen crosses the line at 23.325, while Tsunoda goes third with a 23.650.

Hadjar goes third and Leclerc sixth (23.994).

Sainz goes fourth and Albon seventh as a 23.417 puts Alonso second.

Norris can only manage third (23.430), as Bearman goes top with a 23.254.

Piastri goes second, 0.001s off Bearman's pace.

Antonelli goes ninth but is demoted when his teammate goes quickest with a 23.247.

Hamilton goes fifth, the top four covered by 0.078s.

Yet again, Colapinto has his time deleted as does teammate Gasly. The Argentine has yet to post a time.

Norris, currently seventh, heads out to get the final assault underway, he is followed by Piastri, currently third, Albon, Hadjar and Sainz.

Norris goes top with a 23.178, but Piastri responds with a 22.605, 0.573s up on his teammate.

Hadjar goes sixth and Albon eighth as Sainz goes third.

Antonelli goes second but is demoted when Verstappen stops the clock at 22.877.

Tsunoda goes tenth, Lawson ninth and Gasly fifteenth.

Stroll goes tenth and his teammate fourth (23.071).

Ocon goes twelfth, while Hamilton can only manage fifteenth.

Bortoleto goes fourteenth, thereby demoting Hamilton to his third successive Q1 elimination.

Quickest is Piastri, ahead of Verstappen, Antonelli, Alonso, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Bearman and Lawson.

We lose Hamilton, Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Colapinto.

Verstappen is first out for Q2, the Dutchman now on used softs. As he begins his flying lap, he is joined by the Haas pair, Lawson and Sainz.

The Dutchman crosses the line at 22.912 as Piastri exits the pitlane.

Ocon goes second (23.187) and Bearman third (23.470) with Lawson fourth (23.553).

A 23.172 puts Sainz second as Hadjar goes fourth and Antonelli fifth.



Russell goes top with a 22.730 as Stroll goes third, the Canadian subsequently demoted by his teammate who posts a 23.036.

Piastri goes third, Bortoleto fifth and Norris second, 0.074s down on Russell.

Verstappen improves to second with a 22.752, having benefitted from a tow from Alonso on the back straight.

Ahead of the final assault it's: Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Sainz, Ocon and Leclerc.

Leclerc is first out, followed by Tsunoda, Antonelli, Bortoleto and Sainz. Piastri and Norris are last out, Verstappen opting not to run again.

Sainz goes purple in S1 and Tsunoda in S2.

Leclerc goes fourth, Tsunoda sixth, Antonelli eighth and Bortoleto fourth.

Sainz goes ninth, Lawson tenth and Ocon eighth.

Hadjar goes sixth, Alonso fourth and Bearman eleventh, as the McLaren pair abort.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Bortoleto, Leclerc, Hadjar, Piastri, Ocon and Tsunoda.

We lose Bearman, Sainz, Lawson, Antonelli and Stroll.