Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It was a difficult Free Practice 2 on our side today. We are going to need to find a lot more performance if we are to challenge for the top ten tomorrow when it counts.

"I think we have some evidence to explain where we are lacking and I am confident we can improve for tomorrow. There were a few things that did not work as expected. The balance was just too inconsistent and we seemed to lack grip across both cars in the second session. We will see what we can do and we will give it one final push this weekend as we close out the season."

Franco Colapinto: "Today wasn't the easiest day and a difficult one to fully understand, as it felt like we took a step backwards from the afternoon to the evening session. We started the day well with a good feeling in the car, ending up not far off on the timesheet and more comparable to the teams around us. The second session was more difficult so we need to understand why that is and how we can improve for Qualifying. As we did in Qatar and in previous races, we've shown that as a team we can keep improving as the weekend goes on. We just need to sit down with the engineers and go over the data this evening and target a more positive Free Practice 3 where hopefully we can test and refine a few things."

Paul Aron: "I am very grateful to the team for the Free Practice 1 outings this year. Today was another successful session where we were able to complete the whole run plan and work through some good set-up items. Hopefully that can all be beneficial to the team for the remainder of the weekend. Even though this was my fifth FP1 of the year, the third with the team, it certainly still brings its challenges, especially as it has been over one month since I last drove. In general, I was happy with the pace but we did not quite put it together on the Soft run so there is definitely room to improve. Now I will be watching and supporting closely for the remainder of the weekend and hopefully we can have a successful one as a team."