Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It's been an encouraging day for us today. I felt good in the car from the start of Practice, which is important, especially at a difficult track like this where you need confidence in the car to take enough risk.

"The car balance has been in a decent place all day and there are a couple of things I would like to work on but, overall, I have been comfortable and able to push the car towards its limits. Free Practice 2 was a messier session, also with the red flag stoppages at the end, and we were not able to fully maximise our programme. We will keep working hard and take some confidence into tomorrow. I have a decent record in Qualifying here so I want to keep the stats up! The target is to be in the mix for Q3 and we will give it our best to try and achieve that."

Franco Colapinto: "It was quite a tricky day where I never really felt at ease with the car. The first session felt pretty poor in terms of balance and overall grip, and I couldn't really find my way. However, the second session was better and we showed signs of improvement but some of the same issues we felt carried over. The second session was also a messy one, with not much to learn, particularly on the Soft tyres with two red flags at the end. Similar to Brazil, I'm struggling to have a good feeling in the car. We have some work to do in order to understand some of the recurring issues and why they're amplified in certain conditions. Historically this season, we have started the weekend slowly and seen improvements as the sessions progressed. So, we'll put in the hard work with the team tonight and see if we can find any steps forward for tomorrow when it really counts."