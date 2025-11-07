Alpine retains Colapinto for 2026

Alpine has announced that Franco Colapinto will continue with the team in 2026, thereby leaving just three seats to be confirmed.

Formula One is a numbers game. On a race weekend it's about analysing data, surface temperatures, and chasing every millisecond of lap time improvement.

Today on Friday at the São Paulo Grand Prix, it's also dedicated to #43, with Alpine announcing that Franco Colapinto will complete the team's driver line-up for the 2026 season.

For the mathematicians and eagle-eyed fans out there looking for secret clues, today's date [07.11.25] adds up to Franco's race number, which will remain on the car for next season. Today's confirmation is a continuation of the multi-year agreement to secure Franco's driving services made in January earlier this year.

Franco will partner and drive alongside Pierre Gasly, who recently committed his long-term future to the team. Together they will collectively help drive the team forward and bring further stability and continuity for the 2026 season, which presents a new opportunity and fresh start for the team in a new regulation era.

Since coming to Enstone and making his competitive debut for the team at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix back in May, Franco has shown promise and potential with gradual improvement across the season and has also developed a positive relationship with the team and engineers.

The announcement comes in the build-up to the São Paulo Sprint weekend in front of the passionate and enthusiastic South American crowd, whose chants can be heard echoing around the iconic Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

"I've been following Franco's progress throughout his time in Formula One and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team," said Flavio Briatore. "Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver.

"It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn't been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season. With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season."

"I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future," added Colapinto. "Ever since I made my Formula One debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

"It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.

"Finally, it is very special and timely to make this announcement here in Brazil this weekend. Being so close to my home country of Argentina and an event that feels like a home race for me where I have so much support. To have so many fans on this journey with me and the team is why we go racing and next year, when there should be a reset in Formula One, we can hopefully give every single person who cheers for us something to truly smile and celebrate. Vamos Alpine!"

Check out our Friday gallery from Interlagos here.