Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "On one side, I am very happy, on the other I am very frustrated with the end result in Sprint Qualifying.

"Today's pace and overall performance was good and the car was feeling a lot better than it has for quite a long time. That is positive and gives us some things to look at and try to understand. We definitely had the pace for the top ten today. In SQ1 we were fast, then SQ2 we were improving before a yellow flag for the Ferrari ruined our last push lap. It's a bit frustrating as it's the first time for a few months that I have had a good feeling in the car and the potential to put it in the top ten. We will focus on tomorrow and take the positives. We have the speed for Qualifying, in the dry, and probably in the wet, if it rains. I feel we can be in the mix so we will give it another go and really push for a better result."

Franco Colapinto: "Firstly, it was nice to see so many fans in the grandstands today. As drivers, we can really feel and feed off the support, especially after the positive news earlier today about continuing for next season with the team. After that, though, focus and attention quickly switched to what's happening on track and trying to maximise the performance this weekend. It was super tight out there with fine margins throughout the leaderboard, which is to be expected with the short nature of this track. I feel like there is more in myself and the package and that we're looking more competitive here this weekend, at least from today's running. The forecast tomorrow looks mixed, so it could be a lot of fun and we'll be prepared whatever the weather."

