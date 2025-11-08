Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a really good day with our first point since Spa in the Sprint Race this morning and then our first Q3 appearance since Silverstone in Qualifying in the afternoon.

"It's really pleasing to see we had the potential to be in the mix today which we will aim to take forwards to tomorrow for the main race. In the Sprint, I felt like I had a car which I could race with. I knew the point was close and I had to fight hard throughout and then go for it on Lance [Stroll] into Turn 1. It is just a point but it is a morale boost for everyone at the team. It's been difficult for us recently and we have some ideas on why we are competitive here but we really need to keep digging for some more answers. In Qualifying, we were only a few hundredths of a second to finishing in the top five. My last run definitely was not my strongest but, even so, we are starting inside the top ten and will aim to consolidate that tomorrow with the aim of another points scoring finish."

Franco Colapinto: "First of all, a massive thank you to the team for repairing the car and getting me out in time for Qualifying. It was a great effort and I'm super grateful to them. We were running quite well in the Sprint in tricky conditions, but one of the cars ahead kicked up some water, which caught out a few cars and created a snowball effect. As soon as I touched the paint, I lost the car, which was a pity as we were having some nice battles and looked reasonably competitive. The car felt quite different to the one we had earlier in the weekend and generally I didn't feel as comfortable, and the performance wasn't there like we've seen at different stages of the weekend. Also well done to Pierre, who has been super strong this weekend. Getting a point in the Sprint and making Q3, it's a nice reward to the team for their hard work. Clearly there's pace in the car here, we just need to understand why we couldn't get the same feeling."

Steve Nielsen, Managing Director: "Looking at how today unfolded, yes, we can be pleased with the result and how much more competitive we look here than in previous races. However, the other thing that really pleases me the most is how the team reacted to get Franco's car back out on track so quickly for Qualifying. A lot of their hard work goes unnoticed, and they kicked into gear immediately and basically did a full rebuild in the short gap between sessions, which not all teams managed to achieve. Kudos to them after what has been a long and tiring season, I know Franco was very grateful and went around thanking every team member. We know points have been hard to come by this season, so for Pierre to get a point in the Sprint and make it into Q3 is testament to how he's driving at the moment. With all the changes, Franco didn't feel as comfortable in the car, so we've got a bit of work to do overnight to see what improvements we can make."