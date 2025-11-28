Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It was a tough Sprint Qualifying for us today and a disappointing end result.

"On my final lap in SQ1, I just struggled right away at Turn 1 with cold tyres and the grip was just not there opening the lap and we lost a lot of time. After that, the tyres picked up in temperature and Sectors 2 and 3 were much better but the damage was already done from the very start of the lap. It would have been tight to reach SQ2 - we were maybe not quite quick enough today - but at least we have something to learn from and hopefully we can improve for tomorrow's Qualifying."

Franco Colapinto: "Looking at the result from Sprint Qualifying, it clearly isn't where we wanted to be and not the best outcome. I felt we were quite competitive straight out of the blocks in FP1, and we didn't look too bad on the Hard tyres. I didn't do a representative lap on the Softs, as we had a big snap and lost a lot of time. With the gravel traps being so close to the exit of the corners here, any mistake or running wide gets punished and you risk damaging the floor, which we did during practice and impacted our preparations a bit. There's definitely some things we need to analyse and consider for the remainder of the weekend and test a few things. The car felt trickier to drive in the evening session in particular and we will look at what we can do to change that tomorrow."