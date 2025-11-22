Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "That was such an enjoyable Qualifying session and it is another Q3 appearance for us, which I am very pleased with.

"The conditions were extremely tough, one of the hardest I've ever experienced in Formula One, with the rain and cold temperatures. We seemed to be fast in the wet straight away and we were up there lap after lap right from Q1. We were competitive on the Extreme Wets but in Q3, on the Intermediates, we seemed to struggle to bring the tyres up to temperature, so we have some things to review there. Tomorrow we are going into the unknown a little bit after limited high fuel running in Practice yesterday. That will make things interesting and we will give it our all to be in the points and hopefully put right what has happened over the last two years for me at this track."

Franco Colapinto: "Since yesterday we made a lot of improvements, and I felt like we were in the mix in those conditions. I think if it wasn't for the moment I had on my final push lap, we could have been close to getting into Q3. I was on a pretty good lap, up on my delta time, until I touched the kerb and lost the car at Turn 15. I had a massive slide and almost lost the car and managed to keep it out the wall thankfully, but I lost a lot of time. I think we were improving a lot, it was just tricky conditions out there. The amount of rain and standing water was a lot, but the grip with the asphalt and white lines, which you couldn't really touch, meant it maybe felt worse. But it was the same for everyone out there. Hopefully it remains dry tomorrow, and we can improve on our position and race towards the points."

Steve Nielsen, Managing Director: "Today's Qualifying really underlines the high-quality skill level of all drivers in Formula One at the moment. The conditions were extremely tough with the rainfall during the session matched with the cold temperatures and the slippery road surfaces on the lap, which made driving particularly treacherous. Credit to both Pierre and Franco for doing a really solid job throughout, especially to advance through Q1 when the conditions were most extreme. Pierre managed to push on from there and into Q3 for the second consecutive race, such is his level of confidence at the moment and his ability to adapt to low grip conditions. As a team there are plenty of things for us to reflect on and improve for next time and we will line up on tomorrow's grid in a competitive position with our eyes firmly fixed on securing some more points."