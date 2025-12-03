Aron and Maini to drive A525 in Abu Dhabi

Alpine test and reserve Drivers Paul Aron and Kush Maini will both drive the A525 in Abu Dhabi as the season draws to a close.

Aron, who has participated for the team in Free Practice 1 sessions at the Italian and Mexico City Grands Prix, will once again take part in the Friday session, substituting for Pierre Gasly. His development with the team will continue as he returns to the track where he first drove a Formula One car last season in the post-season Young Driver Test.

Following the race weekend, Maini will take part in Tuesday's post-season Young Driver Test, following the conclusion of the Formula 2 race weekend, for his first appearance in modern Formula One machinery in an official F1 session.

Maini has previously driven in the team's Testing Previous Cars [TPC] programme and simulator as part of his role in the Alpine Academy. His position was expanded earlier in the year to become one of the team's Test and Reserve Drivers, bolstering further the pool of driving talent within the team.

"I am looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the A525 this weekend in Abu Dhabi for my third Free Practice session with the team, and fifth of the season," said Aron. "The performances in Monza and Mexico City were very positive for my personal development as a driver and I'm looking forward to building on that for a final time this year.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to take part in the post-season test at this track last year - a very fond memory for me as it was my first time in a Formula One car - and I am grateful to the team for giving me this latest opportunity again in Abu Dhabi. I will do my best to help set up a successful race weekend for the team."

"I can't wait to take part in the post-season test and to have my first proper experience of the A525," added Maini. "The Yas Marina Circuit is one I know well from Formula 2 and it will be impressive to see the level of performance Formula One cars have around this track. I'm very appreciative of the team for trusting me in this role and will aim to do the best job possible with the programme the team gives me."

"The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend presents an excellent opportunity to call on our Test and Reserve drivers and to allow them all-important seat time in a modern Formula One car," said Steve Nielsen.

"Both Paul and Kush have worked hard this season, especially during our simulator and TPC programmes to be prepared and ready for any Formula One opportunity. I am looking forward to seeing how they perform in their respective sessions at Yas Marina."