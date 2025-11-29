Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am very happy to be in Q3 for the tenth time this season.

"The team did a very good job today to make changes to the car, which felt a lot better and I was much more confident behind the wheel. We used the Sprint as a mini Practice session to try and understand a few things and make the necessary changes. The car felt much nicer to drive in Qualifying and we were able to put in a lot of good laps. After yesterday, I certainly did not think Q3 would be possible, so it just goes to show everyone's hard work and motivation within the team to find the right improvements. We will take the positives when we can and now we look forward to tomorrow's race. It is a mandatory two-stop for everyone with the limit on laps per tyre set. We saw today in the Sprint how hard it is to overtake here. We will need a good start, really fight for it, and hopefully we will be in the top ten at the end."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the best day on my side of the garage, particularly with how I drove today and my own performance. We made some positive improvements with the car between sessions, and it was just poor execution from my side. There was definitely more in the car and we didn't make the most of it today. For the Sprint, we decided to make some changes to the set up and used the session as a test. It was good to learn a few things and make some positive changes. The car immediately felt better on the first lap in Q1 but unfortunately, I ran wide into the gravel on the exit of Turn 15. I also made a mistake on my second push lap again running into the gravel on the exit kerb. Then we put everything on the final lap and we didn't do enough to progress. Overall, it was a messy session and one we take on the chin and quickly move on from."

Steve Nielsen, Managing Director: "It has been an interesting past 24 hours where we have been able to completely transform our prospects for this race weekend courtesy of a lot of hard work and good decision making within the team. We decided to compromise our Sprint Race by changing the set up on both cars, meaning a Pit Lane start, in order to find improvements ahead of Qualifying, which clearly has worked. On Franco's side, while the car felt better, he probably knows he left some lap time on the table and we will continue to work with him in order to do a better job next time. Pierre has put himself in a great position for tomorrow's race where he will start in ninth place. He was really dialled in and put in some fantastic laps. We know we have the 25-lap limit per tyre set tomorrow so it will be interesting to see what teams decide to do on strategy and we will do our best to put ourselves in a competitive position to score points."