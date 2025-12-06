Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
06/12/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.207 143.705 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:22.408 0.201
3 Piastri McLaren 1:22.437 0.230
4 Russell Mercedes 1:22.645 0.438
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.730 0.523
6 Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.902 0.695
7 Bortoleto Stake 1:22.904 0.697
8 Ocon Haas 1:22.913 0.706
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:23.072 0.865
10 Tsunoda Red Bull No Time
11 Bearman Haas 1:23.041
12 Sainz Williams 1:23.042
13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.077
14 Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.080
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.097
16 Hamilton Ferrari 1:23.394
17 Albon Williams 1:23.416
18 Hulkenberg Stake 1:23.450
19 Gasly Alpine 1:23.468
20 Colapinto Alpine 1:23.890

