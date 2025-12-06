Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.207 143.705 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:22.408 0.201 3 Piastri McLaren 1:22.437 0.230 4 Russell Mercedes 1:22.645 0.438 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.730 0.523 6 Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.902 0.695 7 Bortoleto Stake 1:22.904 0.697 8 Ocon Haas 1:22.913 0.706 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:23.072 0.865 10 Tsunoda Red Bull No Time 11 Bearman Haas 1:23.041 12 Sainz Williams 1:23.042 13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.077 14 Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.080 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.097 16 Hamilton Ferrari 1:23.394 17 Albon Williams 1:23.416 18 Hulkenberg Stake 1:23.450 19 Gasly Alpine 1:23.468 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:23.890