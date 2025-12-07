Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It is great to finish the season with a strong P6 here in Abu Dhabi.

"Our race pace hasn't always matched our qualifying recently, so a solid Sunday here feels very good. It's been a challenging year, and I want to thank the whole team for their hard work all season. We'll enjoy a break, then switch our focus to preparing for the big changes next year. And congratulations to Lando on his first World Championship; it is a special moment for any young driver, and he deserves it."

Lance Stroll: "It was a fun race, some great overtakes and good strategy by the team today, and nice to pick up a point at the final race at Yas Marina Circuit. In hindsight, we could've maybe pitted a lap or two earlier and finished even further up in the points. This year has been a tough one for the team, we haven't been as competitive as we wanted to be, so finishing this season with a positive result and P7 in the Constructors' Championship is good."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "Firstly, congratulations to McLaren and Lando for a well-deserved end to their season. For us, it was great to complete the final race of 2025 on a positive note, with a double-points finish.

"Fernando drove a great race, finishing in P6 and bringing home eight valuable points for the team. Lance also had an excellent race, managing the Hard tyre well and pulling off a series of decisive overtakes. He climbed six positions before a post-race time penalty dropped him to P10.

"We finish the season P7 in the Constructors' Championship. Thank you to the team trackside and everyone back at the AMR Technology Campus for your hard work and dedication this season. It hasn't always been easy, but we have never stopped pushing.

"As we now look to the 2026 season, I want to also take the time to say thank you to our friends and colleagues at Mercedes AMG HPP for supplying the team's PU over the past 17 years. Thank you for the collaboration that has shaped this chapter in our history.

"Thank you also to our fans for your unwavering support and passion, it means a lot to us all. We now turn all our focus on 2026, with the test in Barcelona next month."