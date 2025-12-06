Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We did everything we could do today, but just didn't have the pace in the car for Pole.

"I was happy with my lap, but I'm of course disappointed to not be on Pole for the final weekend of the year. For tomorrow, we'll focus on doing the best we can. As always, I want to win the race, so that's the goal."

Oscar Piastri: "I felt like we maximised what we could today. I was happy with my Q3 laps, we just didn't quite have the pace to answer Max. Our long run pace looks okay, so let's see what we can do tomorrow. I'll focus on delivering the best race I can, and we'll see what happens."

Andrea Stella: "The final Qualifying session of the year is symbolic of the close displays we've seen from Lando and Oscar throughout the season. Overall, we can be reasonably happy with our performances as the drivers extracted everything from the car in what was an extremely tight session.

"We're now in a strong position to fight for the Championship tomorrow. We are aware that we're not alone with very competitive drivers starting beside us on the first and second row. However, as a team, it is in our hands. We will make sure we maintain this strong position and execute our preparation at the highest level to be in condition to ensure the reward goes to a papaya driver at the Chequered Flag."