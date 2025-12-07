Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

Lando Norris has become the 35th different champion in 75 years of Formula 1 after taking the third place he needed to clinch the drivers' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with his McLaren team already having wrapped up the constructors' championship in Singapore.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race from pole, while the other title protagonist, Oscar Piastri, was second. All three drivers adopted different tyre strategies for the 58-lap race, which got underway at 17:00 in daylight and continued for nearly two hours into the night.

Verstappen started on the medium and then switched to the hard on lap 24, whereas Piastri did the opposite by starting on the hard and then moving to the medium on lap 42.

Norris however made two pit stops: starting on the medium and then completing two stints on the hard to reach the finish.

Piastri actually managed to pass his team mate on the opening lap despite being on the harder tyre, but the strategy selected for Norris was enough to guarantee him the final podium place required to clinch the title by two points from Verstappen.

All three compounds were seen on the grid, with some drivers further down the order choosing to start on the soft tyre. Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, celebrating his 250th grand prix, was one of them: making up more places than any other driver - nine - after starting from P18 and finishing ninth with a two-stop strategy.

With no safety cars, retirements, or yellow flags it was a straightforward fight to the finish: with the three drivers who have dominated the season locking out the podium.

Mario Isola: "Congratulations to Lando Norris on winning his first drivers' title. The battle went all the way to the final round of the season - which was one of the most closely-fought of the last few years thanks to the similarly competitive pace of the different teams. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri certainly didn't hold back today, giving us a thrilling final.

In terms of strategy, the majority of the teams opted for a one-stopper using the most consistent two compounds as we expected: in some cases, stretching the hard tyre stint for more than 40 laps. Even though there was no graining on the hardest compound, there were still inevitably some signs of wear in the final laps.

Among the drivers choosing the alternative strategy, the newly crowned champion Lando Norris stands out. He went for a two-stopper, probably prompted by the extra pit stop for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, using the two fresh sets of hard tyres that McLaren had saved in their build-up to the race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton also used a fresh set of tyres for his final stint, which in this case was the medium. This excellent choice allowed him to make up several places, underlining how close the two strategic options were, as shown by our simulations.

Pirelli's job does not stop here: we will be back on track on Tuesday together with all the teams for a full test day, A total of 10 mule cars piloted by the race drivers will try out the new 2026 tyre range, while 10 young drivers will take to the track with this year's cars and tyres."