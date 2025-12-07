Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
07/12/2025

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 58 1h 26:07.469
2 Piastri McLaren 58 + 0:12.594
3 Norris McLaren 58 + 0:16.572
4 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:23.279
5 Russell Mercedes 58 + 0:48.563
6 Alonso Aston Martin 58 + 1:07.562
7 Ocon Haas 58 + 1:09.876
8 Hamilton Ferrari 58 + 1:12.670
9 Hulkenberg Stake 58 + 1:19.014
10 Stroll Aston Martin 58 + 1:19.523
11 Bortoleto Stake 58 + 1:21.043
12 Bearman Haas 58 + 1:21.166
13 Sainz Williams 58 + 1:22.158
14 Tsunoda Red Bull 58 + 1:23.794
15 Antonelli Mercedes 58 + 1:24.399
16 Albon Williams 58 + 1:30.327
17 Hadjar Racing Bulls 57 + 1 Lap
18 Lawson Racing Bulls 57 + 1 Lap
19 Gasly Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
20 Colapinto Alpine 57 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrar) 1:26.725 (Lap 45)

