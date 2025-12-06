Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Extremely happy to finish Qualifying in P6.

"I am surprised by such a strong result on a circuit with so many low-speed corners, but it is clear the setup changes we made overnight worked well. Hopefully we can maintain this pace tomorrow and continue building momentum throughout the weekend. The aim is to secure some valuable points in the final race of the season."

Lance Stroll: "It was a super tight Qualifying today and we were looking good for Q3, but missed it in the end by less than one tenth. I had a bit of a messy Turn 14 and lost time there on my final push lap in Q2 so that's where it got away from us. When it's that tight, a small margin makes a big difference so a good effort today, but would have hoped for a bit more."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "It was an exceptionally close field today in the Qualifying session. Lance progressed into Q2, delivering a series of clean laps and narrowly missing out on a spot in Q3 by less than a tenth of a second. Fernando, meanwhile, advanced to Q3 and put in a strong performance to secure P6. We hope this puts us in a good position to score points in the final race of the season tomorrow - we will aim to maximise every opportunity."